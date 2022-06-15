Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 226.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,236,738 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 857,348 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.2% of Allstate Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $219,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Aspireon Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 37,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 448,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,722,992 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $838,662,000 after purchasing an additional 222,919 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 466,758 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,618 shares during the period. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,848,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $132.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.00. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $167.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.55.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

