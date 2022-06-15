CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $21.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 637.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 16,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $186.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $185.27 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

