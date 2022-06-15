The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski Sells 14,500 Shares

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen E. Kuczynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00.

Shares of SO stock opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $77.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,521,000 after buying an additional 15,206 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,615,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,110,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,074,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,816,000 after purchasing an additional 627,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

