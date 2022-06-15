Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $5,774,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $186.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $185.27 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

