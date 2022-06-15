Pierre Naude Sells 14,956 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $516,729.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 906,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,303,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Pierre Naude also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $425,348.87.
Shares of NCNO stock opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -48.54 and a beta of 0.91.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.26.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in nCino by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 481.7% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,841,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after acquiring an additional 769,036 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the period.
About nCino (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
