Pierre Naude Sells 14,956 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $516,729.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 906,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,303,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $425,348.87.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -48.54 and a beta of 0.91.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in nCino by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 481.7% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,841,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after acquiring an additional 769,036 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the period.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

