Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

NYSE:ELS opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.85. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.89%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

