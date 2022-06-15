Michael R. Wittmeyer Sells 12,659 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 12,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $422,177.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,589 shares in the company, valued at $16,027,643.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AMRK opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $711.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $44.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.26. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMRK. Northland Securities boosted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

