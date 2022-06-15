Michael R. Wittmeyer Sells 12,659 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 12,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $422,177.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,589 shares in the company, valued at $16,027,643.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of AMRK opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $711.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $44.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69.
A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.26. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
