James D. Small III Sells 19,000 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $444,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,050.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of -0.02. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 44.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3,906.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 697.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

