Allstate Corp Boosts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Allstate Corp raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 439.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 56.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 34.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 75.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MELI stock opened at $616.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $896.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1,045.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.96 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,649.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.