Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CEO Sells $795,706.45 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 22,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $795,706.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,417.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.31. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $97.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.97 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XMTR. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. CL King decreased their price target on Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Xometry from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xometry during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Xometry by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Xometry during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

