Matthew A. Drapkin Acquires 237,637 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 237,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $565,576.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,587,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,106.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:GEG opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.68.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter.
About Great Elm Group (Get Rating)
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
