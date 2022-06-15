Matthew A. Drapkin Acquires 237,637 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 237,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $565,576.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,587,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,106.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEG opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEG. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 121,029 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 381,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 81,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 29,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Group (Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.