Allstate Corp Acquires New Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPN. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 10.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $112.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.33 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.05.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.65%.

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.74.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

