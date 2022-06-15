Kenneth Michael Dedeluk Sells 200,000 Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,700 shares in the company, valued at C$3,353,500.

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$4.66 on Wednesday. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$3.83 and a 52 week high of C$5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.86. The company has a market cap of C$374.36 million and a PE ratio of 20.35.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.34%.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

