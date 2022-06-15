Ronald A. Rosenfeld Buys 35,000 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stock

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYCB opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.95. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229,770 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 445.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,179,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $39,945,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 70.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,284,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 87.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,385,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

