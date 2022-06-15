Paul J. Hennessy Acquires 10,000 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) Director Paul J. Hennessy purchased 10,000 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.47 per share, for a total transaction of $564,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,136.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.23 and its 200-day moving average is $87.34. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

A number of research firms have commented on SSTK. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Shutterstock by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 87,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,650,000 after buying an additional 17,721 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Shutterstock by 405.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 14,357 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Shutterstock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Shutterstock by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Shutterstock by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,742,000 after buying an additional 57,046 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

