Insider Buying: FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Major Shareholder Acquires 84,500 Shares of Stock

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) major shareholder St. Albans Global Management, purchased 84,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $995,410.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,999,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,255,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

St. Albans Global Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, St. Albans Global Management, bought 6,650 shares of FutureFuel stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $108,195.50.

FutureFuel stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $318.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.79. FutureFuel Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22.

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 4th quarter worth about $2,809,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in FutureFuel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,849,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FutureFuel by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,495,000 after acquiring an additional 239,714 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 639.5% in the 1st quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 275,297 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 238,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 223,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

