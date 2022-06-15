Insider Buying: Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Acquires 52,317 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 52,317 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $724,067.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,565,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,390,990.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 487,719 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $6,564,697.74.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 267 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,592.40.

CWAN stock opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWAN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

