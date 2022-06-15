Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) CEO Raul R. Rodriguez Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) CEO Raul R. Rodriguez acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,391,776 shares in the company, valued at $960,325.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.50. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $4.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 219.06% and a negative net margin of 99.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIGL. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $0.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.