Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 30,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $1,064,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,434.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of XMTR opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -11.31. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $97.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.86.

Get Xometry alerts:

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.97 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. Research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Xometry by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 54,981 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after purchasing an additional 761,100 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter worth $368,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at $1,223,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Xometry from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, CL King reduced their price objective on shares of Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

About Xometry (Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.