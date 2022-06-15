Greg C. Garland Sells 146,700 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PSX opened at $104.13 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.22. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

