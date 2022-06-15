David S. Hall Sells 1,616,068 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) insider David S. Hall sold 1,616,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $2,036,245.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,496,005 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,966.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $11.91.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 440.65% and a negative return on equity of 73.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,490,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,298,000 after acquiring an additional 639,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after purchasing an additional 23,811 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth approximately $9,148,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,041,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 229,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,329,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLDR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.48.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

