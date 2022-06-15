Anirudh Devgan Sells 35,217 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $5,593,163.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,387 shares in the company, valued at $30,078,443.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CDNS stock opened at $143.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.73 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.87.
Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.73.
Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.