Anirudh Devgan Sells 35,217 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $5,593,163.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,387 shares in the company, valued at $30,078,443.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $143.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.73 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.87.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.73.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.