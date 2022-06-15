John James Sullivan Sells 5,192 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total value of $1,078,689.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,956,530.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $184.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $973.00 million, a PE ratio of 527.73 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.06. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.01 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.82). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,751,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,448,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,901,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,742,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

