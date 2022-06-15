Sime Armoyan Acquires 250,000 Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,753,000 shares in the company, valued at C$42,189,460.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Sime Armoyan acquired 200,700 shares of Slate Office REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$962,356.50.

TSE SOT.UN opened at C$4.67 on Wednesday. Slate Office REIT has a one year low of C$4.65 and a one year high of C$5.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$374.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.33, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.58%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOT.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.38.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

