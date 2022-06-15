Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) EVP Sells $3,091,860.80 in Stock

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $460.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $501.43 and a 200-day moving average of $469.57. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The company has a market cap of $111.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Anthem by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Anthem by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.57.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

