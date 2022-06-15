Comparing QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) & Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) and Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for QuoteMedia and Payoneer Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuoteMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A Payoneer Global 0 1 5 0 2.83

Payoneer Global has a consensus price target of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 158.33%. Given Payoneer Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than QuoteMedia.

Profitability

This table compares QuoteMedia and Payoneer Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuoteMedia 2.49% -32.14% 6.96% Payoneer Global -2.01% -14.21% -1.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuoteMedia and Payoneer Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuoteMedia $15.17 million 1.26 $210,000.00 N/A N/A Payoneer Global $473.40 million 2.89 -$33.95 million ($0.63) -6.35

QuoteMedia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Payoneer Global.

Volatility and Risk

QuoteMedia has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Payoneer Global has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Payoneer Global beats QuoteMedia on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuoteMedia (Get Rating)

Quotemedia, Inc. provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, mobile apps, and custom development. In addition, its data feed coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, ETFs, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, filings, investor relations solutions, fundamentals, screeners, and others. Additionally, it offers portfolio managements systems, including Quotestream Desktop and Mobile, and Quotestream Professional, as well as a web portfolio management product; and Quotestream Connect, which delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

About Payoneer Global (Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc. operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others. The company's platform delivers bank-grade security, stability, and redundancy combined with modern digital capabilities that interconnects the world on a single platform. Its cross-border payment solutions support an ecosystem of marketplaces and marketplace sellers to pay their sellers in approximately 190 countries and territories by connecting to Payoneer APIs and for sellers to get paid. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

