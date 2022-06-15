Scott M. Settersten Sells 32,532 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $392.67 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.05 and a 12-month high of $438.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $398.68 and a 200-day moving average of $387.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $980,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 34,712 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $3,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.90.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

