Head to Head Contrast: Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG)

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Grosvenor Capital Management and TPG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grosvenor Capital Management 0 1 2 0 2.67 TPG 0 5 2 0 2.29

Grosvenor Capital Management currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.42%. TPG has a consensus target price of $34.17, indicating a potential upside of 41.89%. Given Grosvenor Capital Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Grosvenor Capital Management is more favorable than TPG.

Profitability

This table compares Grosvenor Capital Management and TPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grosvenor Capital Management 4.43% -183.85% 21.73% TPG N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Grosvenor Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of TPG shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.3% of Grosvenor Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Grosvenor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. TPG pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Grosvenor Capital Management pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grosvenor Capital Management and TPG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grosvenor Capital Management $531.59 million 2.44 $21.48 million $0.38 18.16 TPG $4.98 billion 1.49 $230.90 million N/A N/A

TPG has higher revenue and earnings than Grosvenor Capital Management.

Summary

Grosvenor Capital Management beats TPG on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grosvenor Capital Management (Get Rating)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm invests in multi-strategy, credit-focused, equity-focused, macro-focused, commodity-focused, and other specialty portfolios. It focuses in hedge fund asset classes, private equity, real estate, and/or infrastructure, credit and absolute return strategies. It also focuses in primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. It prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, advanced electronics, information technology, biosciences, and advanced materials. It focuses on Ohio and the Midwest region. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in North America, Asia and Europe.

About TPG (Get Rating)

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, fund of hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

