Group L. P. Column Purchases 984,161 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) Director Group L. P. Column purchased 984,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,286,173.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,650,177 shares in the company, valued at $35,777,389.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NGM opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $994.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.78. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 162.11% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

