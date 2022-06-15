Amandla Mk Trust Sells 246,378 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 246,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $8,869,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,761,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,419,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 100 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $3,987.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,322 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $52,747.80.

On Friday, April 8th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 600 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $24,012.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 8,137 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $331,257.27.

On Monday, April 4th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 2,500 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $100,375.00.

NASDAQ:NRC opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The firm has a market cap of $872.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in National Research by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 813,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,767,000 after buying an additional 204,658 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Research by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after buying an additional 73,597 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in National Research during the 1st quarter worth about $18,369,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of National Research by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

