City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) & Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Financial Survey

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) and City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and City Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Alliance Bancorporation 41.03% 21.77% 1.76% City Bank N/A N/A N/A

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Bank has a beta of 2.95, meaning that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Western Alliance Bancorporation and City Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 0 7 0 3.00 City Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus price target of $124.13, suggesting a potential upside of 70.34%. Given Western Alliance Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Western Alliance Bancorporation is more favorable than City Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of City Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and City Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Alliance Bancorporation $2.06 billion 3.82 $899.20 million $8.99 8.11 City Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Western Alliance Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than City Bank.

Summary

Western Alliance Bancorporation beats City Bank on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services. It also offers commercial and industrial loan products, such as working capital lines of credit, loans to technology companies, inventory and accounts receivable lines, mortgage warehouse lines, equipment loans and leases, and other commercial loans; commercial real estate loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties, professional offices, industrial facilities, retail centers, hotels, and other commercial properties; construction and land development loans for single family and multi-family residential projects, industrial/warehouse properties, office buildings, retail centers, medical office facilities, and residential lot developments; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides other financial services, such as internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment and presentment, lock box services, courier, and cash management services. Further, it holds certain investment securities, municipal and non-profit loans, and leases; invests primarily in low-income housing tax credits and small business investment corporations; and holds certain real estate loans and related securities. The company operates 36 branch locations, as well as loan production offices. Western Alliance Bancorporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

City Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

As of April 17, 2010, City Bank was acquired by Whidbey Island Bank. City Bank offers commercial banking services. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

