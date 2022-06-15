HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

HUYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HUYA from $6.80 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

HUYA stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $966.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.72. HUYA has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $18.13.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 3.61%. HUYA’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HUYA will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,787,000 after purchasing an additional 265,016 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,709,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,506,000 after buying an additional 101,658 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in HUYA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,653,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,112,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in HUYA by 2,307.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after buying an additional 3,233,828 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HUYA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,803,000 after buying an additional 70,296 shares during the period. 25.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

