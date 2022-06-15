OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.50.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $403,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,790,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 4,786 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $383,693.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,378.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,467 shares of company stock worth $1,569,138 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in OSI Systems by 305.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in OSI Systems by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSIS stock opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $76.09 and a 1 year high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $290.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.76 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

