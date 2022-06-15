Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Macquarie began coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Infosys by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Infosys by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

