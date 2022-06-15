Abtech (OTCMKTS:ABHD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.08

Abtech Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ABHD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and traded as high as $1.08. Abtech shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 500 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.
About Abtech (OTCMKTS:ABHD)
