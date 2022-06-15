The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.12. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.79.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

