The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.63.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.
NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.12. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.79.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
