Prime People (LON:PRP) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $67.00

Shares of Prime People Plc (LON:PRP – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67 ($0.81) and traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.76). Prime People shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.81), with a volume of 101,325 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of £8.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.07.
Prime People Company Profile (LON:PRP)
Featured Articles
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
Receive News & Ratings for Prime People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime People and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.