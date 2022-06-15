Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $537.23

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $537.23 and traded as low as $500.10. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at $508.97, with a volume of 9,352 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$810.00 to C$820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $537.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

