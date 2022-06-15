Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.97

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.97 and traded as low as C$3.56. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$3.58, with a volume of 714,698 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on Osisko Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.58.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

