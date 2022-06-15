Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $839.30

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 839.30 ($10.19) and traded as low as GBX 680.60 ($8.26). Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 691.80 ($8.40), with a volume of 4,283,220 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of £10.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 839.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,033.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 2.07 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.27%. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -0.02%.

In other Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Mark FitzPatrick purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 961 ($11.66) per share, with a total value of £96,100 ($116,640.37).

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

