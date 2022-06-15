Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment (LON:ATR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $427.89

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc (LON:ATR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 427.89 ($5.19) and traded as low as GBX 405.50 ($4.92). Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment shares last traded at GBX 418.50 ($5.08), with a volume of 121,195 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84. The company has a market cap of £454.20 million and a PE ratio of 12.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 427.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 462.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment’s previous dividend of $7.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 0.21%.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

