JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:JMG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $106.61

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 106.61 ($1.29) and traded as low as GBX 103 ($1.25). JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 105.20 ($1.28), with a volume of 2,526,100 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 106.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.09. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 40.46.

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:JMG)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

