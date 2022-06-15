Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.42

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and traded as high as $16.49. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 2,134 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $82.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter.

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

