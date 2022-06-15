Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
OTCMKTS UBAAF opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. Urbana has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $3.35.
Urbana Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Urbana (UBAAF)
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.