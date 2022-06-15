Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS UBAAF opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. Urbana has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $3.35.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

