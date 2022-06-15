Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the May 15th total of 216,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.5 days.

Separately, Cheuvreux upgraded Tgs Asa from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of TGSNF stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. Tgs Asa has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79.

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

