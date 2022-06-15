Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,500 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the May 15th total of 506,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 748.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSUSF opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. Tsuruha has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $131.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average of $79.58.

Tsuruha Company Profile

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. It sells pharmaceutical and cosmetic products. As of October 15, 2021, the company operated 2,448 stores in Japan and 22 stores in Thailand. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

