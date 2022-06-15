Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Short Interest Up 77.0% in May

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,400 shares, an increase of 77.0% from the May 15th total of 195,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,454.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TKYMF opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05. Tokuyama has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $13.82.
About Tokuyama (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tokuyama (TKYMF)
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.