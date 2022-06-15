Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Short Interest Up 77.0% in May

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,400 shares, an increase of 77.0% from the May 15th total of 195,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,454.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TKYMF opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05. Tokuyama has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $13.82.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

