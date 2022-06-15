Short Interest in Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Increases By 78.7%

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,800 shares, an increase of 78.7% from the May 15th total of 783,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TNLIF shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Trainline from GBX 307 ($3.73) to GBX 292 ($3.54) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Panmure Gordon raised Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.25) to GBX 319 ($3.87) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.25.

Get Trainline alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TNLIF opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. Trainline has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.