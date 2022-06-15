Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Up 57.8% in May

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TYIDY opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.01. Toyota Industries has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $90.32.
Toyota Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toyota Industries (TYIDY)
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.