Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Up 57.8% in May

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TYIDY opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.01. Toyota Industries has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $90.32.

Get Toyota Industries alerts:

Toyota Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, material handling equipment, textile machinery, and others in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gas, gasoline, and diesel engines for automobiles, industrial equipment, turbochargers, and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, rear inverters, direct-cooling devices, DC-AC inverters, and charging systems; and stamping dies consists of automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.