Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 750 ($9.10) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on STAN. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.50) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.53) to GBX 800 ($9.71) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.37) to GBX 730 ($8.86) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 694 ($8.42).

Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 603 ($7.32) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £17.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 564.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 518.64. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 406.20 ($4.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 640.20 ($7.77).

In related news, insider Shirish Moreshwar Apte bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 630 ($7.65) per share, for a total transaction of £12,600 ($15,293.12). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.18), for a total value of £46,914.53 ($56,942.02).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

